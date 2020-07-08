Billie Eilish's Mum Considered Taking Her To Therapy Over A Justin Bieber Song PA Images/billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has spoken out about her emotional reaction to a Justin Bieber song during her younger years, with the 2012 track As Long As You Love Me having reduced her to tears.

During an episode of her Apple music podcast, me & dad radio, it emerged that Billie, 18, had been eagerly anticipating the video for the track, and was left overwhelmed with excitement when it finally arrived.

Billie presents me & dad radio with – you’ve guessed it – her very own dad, Patrick O’Connell, where they share their favourite songs with each other, and with listeners. This latest episode features an extra special appearance from Billie’s mum, Maggie Baird.

Giving a unique insight into the No Time to Die singer’s formative music tastes, this particular episode featured plenty of discussion about the music Billie listened to growing up. And this, like many a teenage girl, included plenty of Justin Bieber.

Recalling Billie’s elation at the release of tearjerker As Long As You Love Me, Maggie said:

I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying. Everyone knows the whole Billie, Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it.

Agreeing with her mum’s assessment, Billie confessed, ‘I would watch the music video for this song and just sob’.

As a reminder for those who haven’t seen it for a bit, the vid for As Long As You Love Me is admittedly quite emotional. Complete with a high octane car chase, we see Biebs take on the overbearing father of his beloved, played by actor Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs).

Emphasising the extremities of Billie’s previous feelings towards this song, Maggie jokingly said:

I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber. It was so intense, it caused you so much pain.

Expressing some surprise at this memory, Billie replied:

You did?! Oh that’s embarrassing.

Much like all songs which have moved us at one point in our lives, it would appear As Long As You Love Me can still tug on the Grammy award winner’s heartstrings.

As the family played a bit of As Long As You Love Me for listeners, Billie ended up having to turn it off before the end after getting a bit misty eyed.

Although she couldn’t recall the depths of intense feeling she once had towards this song, Billie did open up a bit about ‘crying every single day’ when she was younger.

Billie revealed:

There was a period where I cried every single day of my life, when I was like 13, 14, 15. Every single day I cried. And 17, 18 I cried barely at all. I’m proud to say I barely cry anymore and its one thing I’ve overcome. This is a big deal. Not that it’s wrong to cry, but it’s a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don’t want to cry anymore.

Nowadays, Billie is known to be a friend of Bieber, with the pair having previously expressed mutual respect and admiration for each other. They met for the first time at Coachella 2019, later collaborating for a new version of Eilish’s Bad Guy.

You can listen to episodes of me & dad radio on Apple music now.