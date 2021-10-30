Billie Eilish’s Nightmare Before Christmas Duet Leaves Fans ‘In Awe’

@billieeilish/Instagram/Alamy

Billie Eilish joined Danny Elfman for an incredible The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert.

Elfman, who composed the music for and starred as Jack Skellington in Tim Burton and Henry Selick’s 1993 musical, reprised his beloved role at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles last night, October 29.

The No Time To Die singer played Sally, singing Sally’s Song on-stage with Elfman to the delight of fans. The show also saw the likes of guest stars Paul Reubens, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and Ken Page, reprising his role of Oogie Boogie.

‘It’s just so special for me to celebrate Halloween this way with all these people. The orchestra is live, the choir is live, I’m live and it’s very exciting,’ Elfman told ABC7 ahead of the gig.

In a statement upon Eilish’s announcement, Elfman also said, ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew! This will be a real treat (not a trick)!’

In short clips shared to social media, the concert was met with a rapturous reception. ‘Seeing Danny Elfman and Billie Eilish sing live was just spectacular,’ one user reacted. ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas concert was KILLER. Danny Elfman. Billie Eilish. Weird Al. Ken Paige. Paul Rubens. All were killing it. And a Dead Man’s Party encore? Very nice,’ another wrote.

‘I’m literally in awe over how perfect @billieeilish and @dannyelfman sound together… seeing Danny Elfman performing songs from TNBC was so surreal and I’m so glad I got to spend it with my favourite person as well as with some of my very close friends,’ a third tweeted.