BJ Thomas, ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ Singer, Dies Aged 78

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 May 2021 09:17
BJ Thomas, 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head' Singer, Dies Aged 78PA Images/Platinum Collection

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head singer BJ Thomas has died at the age of 78.

A representative for the singer confirmed that Thomas died at his home in Texas yesterday, May 29.

The cause of Thomas’s death is said to be lung cancer, a disease the late musician publicly revealed he had in March.

Some of his other well-known songs included Hooked On A Feeling, I Just Can’t Help Believing, and I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.

BJ Thomas performing in 2019 (PA)PA Images

According to Rolling Stone, Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head was one of the most successful songs of all time, and was a 2014 inductee into the Grammy Hall of Fame. He also won the Grammy for ‘Best Inspirational Performance’ several times during his career.

Following the news of his passing, people have taken to social media to pay their condolences.

Fellow singer Dionne Warwick tweeted, ‘My sincere condolences to the family of one of my favorite duet partners, BJ Thomas. I will miss him as I know so many others will as well. Rest In Peace my friend.’

Stella Parton also said, ‘RIP my sweet talented friend BJ Thomas. Sing with the angels now my precious friend.’

Meanwhile, singer and musician Paul Stanley wrote, ‘One of the signs of true greatness in any of the arts is instant recognition of the creator. When you heard BJ Thomas sing there was never a doubt who it was. RIP. Gone too soon but I will always know that voice.’

