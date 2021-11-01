Blanket Jackson Makes Rare TV Appearance
Michael Jackson’s youngest son has made a rare appearance as the late singer’s children unite to call for action against climate change.
Prince Michael Jackson – known to many as Blanket after often appearing in public as a child with a blanket over his head to protect his identity – is now 19 and goes by the name Bigi.
While his older sister Paris has forged a music career, Bigi has largely kept out of the spotlight, rarely appearing in public and generally staying away from the press.
But earlier this week, he joined his siblings in stepping back into the public eye to raise awareness for a very good cause.
In an interview with Good Morning Britain, the Jackson siblings explained that they’d chosen to open the doors to their Los Angeles home for their annual Halloween ‘Thriller’ party to draw attention to the need to take action to save the planet.
Speaking for the first time in public about his father’s legacy, Bigi said:
There’s a lot of really cool stuff here, there’s a lot of history here in this house and the studio here, that’s what he was all about. That’s what each of us want to do, make some things that people hopefully enjoy but also that benefit their lives.
I do think it’s important that we all know about [climate change,] I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is.
Bigi’s thoughts were echoed by Paris, who said, ‘It’s something we’ve all got to get on board with and we all have to do our part. I’m certainly doing my best and that’s all we can do, is try our best.’
The Thriller Night Halloween Party was held by the Jackson siblings in partnership with the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, a charity established by MJ’s eldest son Prince to support inner-city youth.
Speaking about the importance of Halloween to the siblings growing up, Prince told The Mix, ‘Halloween is one of those few holidays where it’s normal for everyone to wear a mask. So, [it was] that one day out of the year where we got to go out with my dad to some family friends’ houses and do, kind of, Trick-or-Treating a little bit and do, kind of a normal celebration of Halloween.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Music, Climate Change, Michael Jackson