Blink-182 Star Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus has revealed he is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Hoppus, bass player and singer for the band, confirmed the news in a statement on social media, telling fans, ‘It sucks and I’m scared.’
The 42-year old has not revealed what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, but said that he had been receiving chemotherapy for the past three months.
His statement read:
For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.
I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.
Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.
The confirmation came after Hoppus posted a photo on his Instagram stories of him in a hospital room, with the caption, ‘Yes, hell. One cancer treatment, please,’ before quickly deleting it, per Buzzfeed.
In a statement to E! News, fellow Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker said ‘Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.’
Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2014, said in a tweet that he had known of Hoppus’s cancer diagnosis ‘for a while now’, and added his support for his former bandmate, saying, ‘To add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.’
As a member of Blink-182 since 1992, for the past 30 years Hoppus has won legions of fans and influenced countless other artists, many of whom took to social media to express their support for the bassist.
‘You have entertained and raised the spirits of millions and millions of people for so many years’ said KROQ host Ted Stryker, adding, ‘We are here for you with all the love and support humanly possible.’
Sum 41 bassist Cone McCaslin tweeted, ‘Sending positive vibes to @markhoppus for a speedy recovery…… #f**kcancer,’ while The Office star BJ Novak wrote, ‘You’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people.’
