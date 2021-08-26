Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus ‘Almost Done’ With Cancer Treatment, Tom DeLonge Says

PA Images

Former Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge has revealed that Mark Hoppus is ‘almost done’ with his cancer treatment, asking for fans to send their best wishes.

In an Instagram post, DeLonge wrot,e ‘@markhoppus is almost done with his treatment… send him [love] to power him through this last stretch.’

Hoppus, 49, has been going through chemotherapy to treat stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma since earlier this year.

The news comes after Hoppus himself shared more details about how he came to discover he had cancer, posting a message he sent to his doctor in which he told her, ‘For the past couple days I’ve had this dull sore lump in my shoulder kind of right where it connects to my neck that could either be fatal lymphoma or a sore muscle,’ and asked, ‘At what point should I be concerned and have it looked at?’

In response his physician told him, ‘I need to see you!!!’

Hoppus captioned the post, ‘How it started,’ and followed it up with a selfie of himself in hospital captioned, ‘How it’s going.’

The bassist first publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis in June, telling fans, ‘For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared.’

In an update last month, he said that it was possible he’d have to receive a bone marrow transplant if chemo was not successful, but assured his followers that either way he was ‘determined to kick cancer’s a** directly in the nuts’.

