Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus Opens Up In Detail About His Cancer Diagnosis

markhoppus/Twitter/PA Images

In a Q&A on Twitch, Mark Hoppus has detailed his cancer diagnosis before taking a test to assess the effectiveness of his chemotherapy.

Mark Hoppus is a name that is synonymous with pop-punk. As a founder of Blink 182, Hoppus’ signature vocal hooks and bass lines helped the band rise to prominence in the 90s. From that point on, multi-platinum records and high charting singles continued.

Unfortunately, Hoppus revealed that he has been battling cancer in recent months, and now the pop-punk legend has updated fans on his condition while streaming.

PA Images

Hoppus has noted that he has blood-related cancer rather than bone. The cancer the star is fighting is known as diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma Stage 4‑A.

Cancer charity Macmillan describes the type of cancer:

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. DLBCL develops when B-cells become abnormal (cancerous). B-cells are white blood cells that normally help fight infection. They are sometimes called B-lymphocytes. The abnormal B-cells (lymphoma cells) usually build up in lymph nodes, but they can affect other parts of the body.

During a Twitch stream, Hoppus explained his current situation:

My classification is diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma Stage 4‑A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4‑A.

The musician went on to add, ‘Ideally, I go in tomorrow [for the test] and they say ‘ ​‘Congratulations! Your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life.’ Even if the cancer’s totally gone from my whole body, they give me three more rounds of chemo just to make sure.’

Fortunately, Hoppus has been able to talk to his mother about what he’s going through as she has had a similar experience. Hoppus noted that she had the same cancer and managed to beat it. The musician reflected, ‘I’ve been able to talk with her [his mother] and bond with her quite a bit.’

The Blink 182 founder added, ‘Oddly enough, we have the exact same form of cancer that she had. And she beat it – twice for breast cancer and one for the same cancer that I have.’