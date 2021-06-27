Travis Barker Says He ‘Might Fly Again’ A Decade After Surviving Fatal Plane Crash
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has said that he’s thinking about getting back on an airplane for the first time since he was involved in a deadly plane crash more than a decade ago.
Barker tweeted, ‘I might fly again’ on Friday, June 25, almost 13 years after he survived an accident in which four people were killed after the private plane they were on crashed during take-off.
Barker’s assistant Chris Baker and his security guard Charles Monroe Still Jr both died in the crash alongside the two pilots. His friend Adam Goldstein (DJ AM) also survived, but died of an overdose less than a year later.
Barker himself was left with burns on 65% of his body, and required 26 surgeries during a three-month stay in hospital. He had a fear of flying even before the accident and has not stepped foot on a plane since, instead travelling to overseas concerts with Blink-182 by boat.
The drummer has spoken often about his crash, and recently told Men’s Health magazine that he was working towards getting over his fear of flying.
He said:
There’s a million things that could happen to me. I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?
I have to… I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.
Barker also credited the crash with helping him get sober, after revealing that his opioid tolerance had grown so high that he would sometimes wake up in the middle of surgery. ‘That was my rehab,’ he told Men’s Health. ‘Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Credits@travisbarker/Twitter
@travisbarker/Twitter