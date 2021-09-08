BMW Tupac Was Shot In Goes On Sale For Millions

PA Images/@2pac/Instagram

The car in which Tupac was fatally shot has been put up for auction, but anyone looking to get their hands on the unique and grim piece of rap history will have to front up some serious cash.

The restored 1996 BMW 750il is expected to fetch a price of at least $1.7 million when it goes on sale to bidders in Las Vegas, the same city in which Tupac died. It’s currently on display at the Celebrity Cars Las Vegas showroom after having been fully restored to its original quality.

As part of the restoration process a number of bullet holes were removed from the car’s passenger side door, leaving no trace of the tragic events that gave the vehicle its notoriety.

On September 7, 1996, Tupac had been in the front passenger seat of the car, which was being driven by record exec Suge Knight, after attending a Mike Tyson boxing match, when another car pulled up beside the BMW at a red light and fired multiple shots into the car. Tupac died of his injuries in hospital several days later, but his killers were never identified.

At the time of the shooting, the vehicle had been leased to Tupac’s label, Death Row Records, and the sale reportedly includes documentation proving this ownership. The Daily Mail reports that the car was auctioned off by Las Vegas police following the murder, and has since been sold on several times.

In 2018, the car re-emerged into public view when it appeared on TV auction show Pawn Stars, with its owner offering it for around $1.1 million.