Boosie Badazz Music Video Shoot Erupts In Gunfire Leaving One In Critical Condition

Gun violence has erupted on the set of Boosie Badazz’s music video, leaving one individual seriously injured.

Footage taken at the scene in Huntsville, Alabama, shows 38-year-old Boosie and others on the set running for their lives after gunfire broke out. At the time of writing, it’s unclear exactly from which direction the gunshots came from.

It’s understood that Boosie was not the individual who got shot, and he is also not under suspicion of carrying out the shooting.

As reported by TMZ, officers from the Huntsville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at around 4.30pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers reportedly encountered between 50 and 100 people fleeing the set, some running and others driving. The department has stated that hardly anyone wanted to speak with them.

Officers reportedly discovered one man, said to be his in 20s, lying on the ground with a gunshot injury. This man was taken to hospital after emergency services arrived, and is thankfully not listed as being in a critical condition.

As per TMZ, the Huntsville Police Department have said that no suspects have been taken into custody at this time, and a motive has yet to be established.

Taking to Twitter after the shooting, Boosie appeared to state that he had not been the target of the attack, accusing people of spreading ‘lies’ about him.

He tweeted:

AINT NOBODY TRY TO KILL ME N HUNTSVILLE AL. YALL MFS BE HAPPY TO SPREAD LIES ON ME #LOL

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Boosie Badazz has been involved in a shooting. In November 2020, the Life After Deathrow rapper received a gunshot wound to the leg while in Dallas, Texas.

This incident happened just after he’d attended a candlelight vigil for the late rapper MO3, who died in a drive-by shooting last year.