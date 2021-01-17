Zach Braff Roasts Bow Wow For Hosting Nightclub Event During Pandemic PA Images/2Cool2BIog/Twitter

Scrubs star Zach Braff has roasted rapper Bow Wow, who has had to defend his decision to perform at a nightclub in Houston, Texas, despite the ongoing pandemic wreaking havoc across the US.

The 33-year-old rapper, real name Shad Moss, faced criticism after pictures and videos emerged of an event at Cle Nightclub on Friday, January 15.

The footage shows Bow Wow performing on stage to a jam-packed crowd, with many not wearing face masks.

Following the backlash, in a series of now-deleted tweets seen by Metro, the rapper said he has been ‘hosting parties all year’.

‘I wore my mask in the club. I cant host with that thing on,’ he wrote.

In a response to a fan, he said he wore a face mask up until he got on the mic. ‘That simple. Keep hand sanitizer on me at all times. Dont want folks thinking i dont care ya know,’ he added.

Many people have blasted the rapper and those in attendance. As of today, January 17, there have been a total of 395,851 coronavirus deaths in the US, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Scrubs actor Zach Braff roasted the musician on Twitter, writing: ‘I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow.’

One Twitter user said: ‘I’m literally afraid to go buy groceries bc of all the cases in my city, barely made it around the corner to CVS and was in there for 1min before I walked out! Now I see that Bow Wow had a concert with a bunch of mask-less people! Wtf these artists should be fined!!!!’

Another wrote: ‘I would NEVER risk my life for Lil Bow Wow….. Also, do we have NO COVID restrictions in H-Town? This club needs to be shut down. There are some awful ways to die, but death by Bow Wow has to be up there. Do better people.’