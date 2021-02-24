Brian Austin Green Reacts To Machine Gun Kelly Wearing Megan Fox’s Blood

PA Images/meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green has reacted to Machine Gun Kelly wearing her blood.

On Valentine’s Day, the rapper-turned-pop punk star shared an Instagram post with photos of himself and Fox, as well as a blood vial that he wears around his neck. Giving new meaning to his Bloody Valentine song, he captioned it, ‘I wear your blood around my neck.’

It evoked a strong reaction on the day, reminding many of Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie; some found it bizarre, others thought it was romantic. Now, we have Green’s thoughts on the matter – or more accurately, his lack of them.

Toofab approached the 90210 star after he’d sat down for lunch with co-stars Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering. When asked to respond to MGK’s blood vial, he said, ‘I don’t have thoughts.’ He then promptly ended the discussion and drove away.

Fox and Green met on the set of Hope & Faith when he was 30 and she was 18. They were together from 2004 to 2020, at which point the Jennifer’s Body star filed for divorce for the second time. She’d earlier filed in 2015, but the pair managed to rekindle their tumultuous relationship. They share three children together.

On the other hand, MGK – real name Colson Baker – has been with Fox for nearly a year now, having met last March on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass in Puerto Rico.

It’s not clear whether Fox has her own blood vial. Instead of sharing her own on February 14, she wrote on her own Instagram, ‘There goes my heart, manifest outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy… magical and haunted, kinetic and tortured, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal, creative genius.’

She added, ‘The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him… happy valentine’s day rehab barbie.’