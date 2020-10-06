Britney Spears, 38, Might Be Under Conservatorship For Rest Of Her Life britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears’ conservatorship could be in place for the remainder of her life, according to her former estate manager, Andrew Wallet.

Britney’s father Jamie Spears, 68, became Britney’s conservator following her alleged mental health problems in 2007, and was granted control over the majority of her career, estate, finances, and personal life.

The conservatorship, which sparked the #FreeBritney protest movement, has recently been extended to at least 2021. Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 29, was named a trustee in 2018 and has reportedly made moves to take charge of her trust.

Speaking with the MailOnline, Britney’s former estate manager Andrew Wallet stated that the singer could well be kept in the conservatorship for the rest of her life.

Wallet, who helped manage Britney’s estate from 2008 until his resignation in March 2019, said:

Britney to this day does not have the capacity to sign documents and make decisions for herself. Protecting her assets is very important and for that the conservatorship has to stay in place because she is susceptible to undue influences.

Wallet said the conservatorship is ‘in place to protect’ Britney, adding: ‘If she doesn’t want to work she doesn’t have to work. No one can force her.’

He continued:

I have had people in conservatorship who have got themselves right and it has been terminated but you don’t see that because they’re not people in the public eye. Other people can be in a conservatorship their whole lives. I’m not saying that’s going to be Britney but it could happen to her.

Wallet said that those campaigning against Britney’s conservatorship ‘don’t have a clue’ about the workings of the law, or the reasons why the 38-year-old needs protecting, and went on to dismiss ‘crazy speculation’ that he had stolen from her estate.

Wallet made these comments while the court battle continues to decide whether or not he will be reinstated as co-conservator alongside Jamie Spears, who has now withdrawn his petition for Wallet’s reappointment.

Last month, Britney’s attorney reportedly told the Superior Court that she was opposed to Wallet’s reappointment as he is ‘uniquely unsuitable’ for the position. Britney also does not want her father to continue as sole conservator, and is reportedly requesting that a wealth management firm be appointed.

