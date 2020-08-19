Britney Spears Asks Judge To Remove Dad From 12-Year Conservatorship britneyspears/Instagram/Getty Images

Britney Spears has asked a court to end her father’s role as her conservator, which has granted him control over her life for more than a decade.

The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, has been Britney’s legal conservator for 12 years due to concerns around her mental health. As such, the 38-year-old has not controlled many of her financial or career decisions since 2008.

Spears temporarily stepped aside from the role in 2019, citing health problems, but was due to resume the role this year. Now, Britney has asked for her father not to be returned to the role.

Conservatorship is a legal concept in the US, whereby a guardian or a protector is appointed by a judge to manage the daily life of another. It is usually granted for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions, like those with dementia or other mental illnesses.

The conservatorship was granted after Britney suffered a very public alleged mental breakdown after her divorce from Kevin Federline in 2007, with the star making headlines for shaving her head and hitting a photographer’s car with an umbrella.

Because of the nature of such an arrangement – which has meant her father and attorney have been able to restrict her visitors and communicate with doctors about her medical treatment for the past 12 years – some of Britney’s fans have been running a #FreeBritney campaign under the belief that she was forced into it.

Now, the singer has made her thoughts on the matter clear for the first time, with a court document filed to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles stating, as per the BBC: ‘Britney is strongly opposed to James’ return as conservator of her person.’

The court document explained that while Britney is in favour of the role, which she said had ‘rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin’ and made her ‘able to regain her position as a world class entertainer’, she no longer wanted her father to hold it.

Instead, she wants her manager Jodi Montgomery – who temporarily took on the role during her father’s absence – to permanently oversee her personal affairs once the conservatorship is up for extension after August 22.

The court has also been told the singer would like a ‘qualified corporate fiduciary’ to take over her finances instead of her father, who is expected to ‘aggressively’ contest the request to push him aside, as per Britney’s lawyer.

‘We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes,’ the court documents continued.

A hearing in the conservatorship case is scheduled for later today, August 19, in Los Angeles.