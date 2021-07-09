unilad
Britney Spears Claps Back To Topless Photo Haters

by : Daniel Richardson on : 09 Jul 2021 08:14
Britney Spears has responded to haters of a topless photo that had more than 2 million likes.

In recent months, Spears has been the focus of a great deal of media attention. The artist has been fighting her ‘abusive’ conservatorship which she has been under for 13 years, recently giving shocking testimony in court. As a result, the #FREEBRITNEY campaign has seen a swell of support.

When the multi-platinum pop star posted a topless photo, many were full of praise, but there were some doubters.

The post saw the likes of Paris Hilton and Josh Helfgott praise Britney. One fan even noted ‘That back carried the entire pop music industry’ while others wrote ‘Britney’s back.’

However, the lack of a lower fairy tattoo on her lower back, as well as a Hebrew neck tattoo that symbolizes healing, led to some people writing ‘We know this isn’t you.’ Additionally, a comment stating ‘Yall know this ain’t Britney right??’ had over 9,000 likes. Britney has now responded to these claims.

In a comment, Spears said:

Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean [shrugging emoji] and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my a*s haters [kissing emoji] [peach emoji] !!!!!!’

Some are still unconvinced by the explanation as it doesn’t note why the second tattoo was removed. Others thought Spears was uncharacteristically rude as they wrote ‘Britney is never this rude.’

Whether fans are convinced or not, it seems Britney has no time for haters on Instagram.

