Britney Spears’ Dad Loses Bid To Retain Complete Control Over Daughter’s Financial Investments

Britney Spears’ father has lost his legal bid to retain total control of his daughter’s estate, but will remain one of the star’s co-conservators.

In a court hearing on Thursday, February 11, a judge denied Jamie Spears’ request to delegate investment powers – i.e. decide how Britney’s money is invested – for the estate. The decision comes after Jamie Spears lost his role as Britney’s sole conservator back in November 2020 after private wealth management firm Bessemer Trust was named co-conservator.

Britney, who’s estate is currently thought to be worth around $63 million, had been attempting to get rid of her father as her conservator entirely, with her lawyer stating that the singer had said she would refuse to perform or record again until he was removed from the position.

While that attempt was unsuccessful, Jamie Spears control over Britney’s finances has been reduced, with further hearings on the conservatorship arrangement set to take place next month, Sky News reports.

Britney’s team did not comment on the decision, with Jamie Spear’s attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, saying:

My client looks forward to working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in the best interests of his daughter. Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court.

A conservatorship is a court-appointed guardianship typically used as a short-term measure for people who cannot make decisions for themselves. Britney was placed under a conservatorship more than 11 years ago after suffering a mental health crisis, with her professional, personal and financial decisions under the complete control of the court and her conservators.

Today’s court ruling is the latest in a battle over Britney’s conservatorship that began after original co-conservator Andrew M Wallet stepped down from his role in 2019. Around the same time Jamie Spears also temporarily stepped down from his role citing health concerns, but has since maintained control of his daughter’s finances.

In recent years Britney fans have begun a social media campaign to #FreeBritney, claiming that the star is being unfairly controlled and manipulated by her father and calling for her to be freed from the conservatorship.

The decision comes less than a week after the New York Times documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ revisited media and pop culture coverage of Britney’s career, leading many to reassess how one of the biggest pop stars in the world was hounded and demonised to the point of suffering the mental breakdown that led to her being placed under the conservatorship in 2008.