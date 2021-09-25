Britney Spears Documentary Reveals Shocking New Details Of Conservatorship Control

Alamy

Details of the ‘intense surveillance’ Britney Spears was put under by her father as part of her conservatorship have been revealed in a new documentary.

Controlling Britney Spears – a follow-up to the explosive New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears – aired last night, featuring testimony from several people who were involved in Britney’s day-to-day life, including a cybersecurity manager who claimed his company was tasked with monitoring the star in her own home.

Alex Vlasov told the makers of the documentary that he worked with Britney’s security manager, Adam Yemini, between 2012 and 2021, during which time he says they had access to Britney’s phone, enabling Jamie Spears to see records of his daughter’s activity.

‘Her own phone and her own private conversations were used so often to control her. I know for a fact that Jamie would confront Britney and say, ‘Hey, why didn’t you text this person?” Vlasov claimed, adding, ‘It really reminded me of somebody that was in prison.’

Vlasov also went on to claim that his team installed an audio recorder in Britney’s bedroom, capturing more than 180 hours of conversations between her, her boyfriend and her children. He told the documentary that he was asked to delete the audio shortly before Britney was due to meet with a court investigator regarding the conservatorship, but kept a copy as he felt the request ‘raised so many red flags’.

‘Just because you’re in control doesn’t give you the right to treat people like property. It doesn’t feel like she was treated like a human being,’ he said.

Jamie Spears’ lawyers denied that he had access to Britney’s calls and texts, but told The New York Times that his actions ‘were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and/or the court’.

Lawyers for Yemini said in a statement that his company ‘have always conducted themselves within professional, ethical and legal bounds, and they are particularly proud of their work in keeping Ms. Spears safe for many years’.

