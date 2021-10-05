Britney Spears Emotionally Thanks Fans For #FreeBritney Support Through Conservatorship Battle

Alamy

After her father was suspended from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has thanked fans and the #FreeBritney movement for their help in the matter.

Last week, Jamie Spears was removed as conservator of his daughter’s estate after 13 years in charge. The singer’s estate is estimated to be worth around $60 million, and the conservatorship meant her father was in control of every aspect of it.

However, a temporary replacement has now been put in charge, while Spears and her legal team work towards ending the conservatorship for good.

In the wake of her father’s dismissal, Spears has taken to Instagram to thank her fans and supporters, and to credit them for helping in her legal battle.

Spears wrote:

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!

According to attorney Mathew Rosengart, Spears is hoping for an orderly transition of power, and is seeking to terminate the conservatorship once and for all in the next 30 to 45 days, CNN reports.

Across various court hearings this year, Spears pleaded with judges to rule in her favour and dismiss her father from his position. ‘I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough,’ she said.

Jamie Spears had been in charge of his daughter’s conservatorship since it started in 2008. At first, he was in charge of her finances as well as her health and medical issues. However, he stepped aside as conservator of her person in 2019, with Jodi Montgomery taking charge, but stayed in control of her finances.

A hearing on whether to end the conservatorship is scheduled for next month.