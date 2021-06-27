unilad
Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Speaks Out About Conservatorship

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 27 Jun 2021 13:10
Britney Spears appeared in court this week to speak out against her conservatorship; now, her ex-husband Kevin Federline has voiced his opinion on the matter.

Spears detailed the conservatorship in court earlier this week, and revealed the legal battle she has been in with her father, Jamie Spears, in an effort to regain control of her various aspects of her life.

39-year-old Spears said the conservatorship was ‘abusive’, claiming her conservators force her to take medication, won’t let her remove her IUD so she can have more children, and said her freedoms had been stripped from her.

Britney Spears (PA Images)PA Images

Spears has two children – Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14 – with ex-husband Keven Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007. In a bid to ensure his sons’ wellbeing, Federline has now spoken out about the controversial conservatorship.

‘What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that… It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in,’ Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight

Spears has been in the conservatorship since 2008, much of her sons’ lives; now they’re older, ‘Kevin feels that the best thing for his children is for their mother to be happy and healthy, and if she can do that without a conservatorship, that’s terrific’, Kaplan said.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline (PA Images)PA Images

He added:

He wants her to be a happy person because that would make her a happy mother and obviously I think one of the takeaways we could all [hear] from her comments is that she is under a tremendous amount of pressure. And people under pressure sometimes don’t make the same decisions that they would if they were completely left to their own free will.

If she is able to handle herself in a way that does not jeopardize herself or her children should they be in her custody, Kevin is very comfortable with the conservatorship being dissolved.

Kaplan said the conservatorship only affects Federline and the kids ‘to the extent that there are financial issues that have to be addressed’. If the conservatorship is dissolved, the only thing Federline would want is ‘to make sure when the boys visit with mom – the boys love their mom – that everything is stable and safe. And when the time comes, if it does come, we’ll look at it at that time’.

Charlie Cocksedge

Topics: Music, Britney Spears, Conservatorship, no-article-matching, Now

