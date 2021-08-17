Britney Spears Explains Why She’s Been Posting Topless Photos
Pop icon Britney Spears has explained why she’s been posting topless photos on Instagram.
Spears has been the centre of celebrity news in recent months in the wake of her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. But one other topic that has been on everyone’s minds regarding the Womanizer singer is the topless photos she’s been sharing.
Largely Spears has been applauded for sharing the revealing photos on social media, with many presuming it was the star’s way of showing the freedom she has and linking it to the #FreeBritney movement. Meanwhile, others expressed concerns it wasn’t actually Spears herself sharing the photos and that someone had possibly hacked her.
However, the star has since confirmed that it is in fact her sharing the pictures at her own will, and explained in a recent post why she’s doing it.
She wrote:
No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!!
In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better [sic].
As to why she’s been sharing the photos more recently, Spears further explained she was born into the world naked, and, because she’s felt like ‘the weight of the world has been on [her] shoulders’, she wanted to see herself in a ‘lighter way’ by being naked like she was when she was born.
Spears continued, ‘I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form [sic].’
The Toxic singer added that she doesn’t plan on sharing topless photos for the rest of her life, because that would get ‘boring’, but added it ‘sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened’.
Spears also addressed the #FreeBritney movement directly and thanked her fans for their ongoing support.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, #FreeBritney, Britney Spears, Instagram, Music
Credits@britneyspears/Instagram
@britneyspears/Instagram