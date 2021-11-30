Britney Spears Fans Claim She’s ‘Glowing Different’ In New Dance Video

Alamy/@britneyspears/Instagram

Fans think Britney Spears is ‘glowing different’ in a new dance video on Instagram.

After 13 years of her father Jamie controlling her estate, believed to worth around $45 million, the Toxic popstar’s conservatorship has finally been terminated.

‘That beautiful… nice… and warm f*cking fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks,’ she wrote in an earlier social media post.

Amid speculation over whether Spears will be TIME‘s 2021 Person of the Year, fans have been swarming her Instagram comment sections with praise and well-wishes, often telling her to enjoy her ‘freedom’. In a new dance video to Justin Timberlake’s Blue Ocean Floor, people think Britney’s ‘glowing’ and looks ‘so much brighter, happier, lighter’.

‘Here’s my red snake top… and @BillieEilish at the end!!!! I wanted to feel graceful yesterday…. I’m on a diet for a while…. after gobble gobble day!!!! So excited for the New Year,’ she wrote in the caption.

‘I wanna talk about fasting!!! A lot of people I’ve spoken to are against it… the longest I’ve gone is 4 days including snacks here and there… I will admit I was extremely hungry at the end but I did experience the most amazing high I’ve ever witnessed with no food!!!! I’m not promoting hunger I’m promoting clarity but everybody’s different I guess,’ Spears continued.

Fellow celebs and fans have commented on her energy being ‘different’ and healthier. ‘Anyone else notice the change in her face. She’s glowing. So happy for her,’ one user wrote. ‘It’s the light in her eyes coming back for me,’ another wrote. ‘I love to see her happy and looking more at peace now n days. She glowing different and all,’ a third commented.

‘Ur starting to look better and better everyday I’m so happy for u,’ a fourth wrote. ‘There is just such a different look in your eyes now. One of pure joy, happiness, and clarity,’ a fifth also wrote.

While some support it, others have expressed concern over fasting. ‘Fasting is a great way to clean your body of junk and reset. I’m currently doing intermittent fasting,’ one wrote, while another commented, ‘Eat whatever you want, Queen! You deserve it.’