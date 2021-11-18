Britney Spears Fans Worried Over New Jeffree Star Post

Alamy

Britney Spears fans have expressed concern after the popstar promoted Jeffree Star on social media.

The Toxic hitmaker was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, coming after immense public support for Spears and backlash against her father Jamie. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote that ‘honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralising and degrading’.

Among other posts, Spears also thanked Star, a notorious YouTuber and beauty influencer, for sending her a makeup package.

‘Ok my mom does face care so trust me I know the salesmanship when it comes to selling products… but I won’t say it to sound self righteous or anything… but Jeffree Star’s Holy Mist is BOMB and I mean it,’ she wrote.

‘I don’t wake up or go to sleep without it… I wanna open the cute packaging and freaking drink it!!! It smells that good… not to mention the adorable bullet lipsticks… sorry I had to share cause if I didn’t know I would wish somebody would tell me about it!!! HOLY MIST is a MUST!!!! Jeffree Star, you’re a genius!!!! Holy Mist is more like holy sh*t this is good.’

Star, real name Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr., has been attached to a number of controversies: he was accused of associating and profiting from Blood on the Dance Floor member Dahvie Vanity amid assault allegations; last year, he was forced to apologise after images of Lipstick Nazi resurfaced, his former website with swastikas and photos of self-harm; and he also faced allegations of sexual assault and paying off accusers.

The comments broadly warn Spears not to work with Star, but concede she may not be aware of his reputation. ‘Britney noooo we don’t like him,’ one wrote. ‘Baby he’s problematic tho,’ another wrote.

‘Now let’s be nice to her they sheltered her too much,’ a third commented. ‘Tbh she is one of the very few people I would believe genuinely isn’t aware of how sh*tty 99.9% of these YouTubers are,’ a fourth wrote.