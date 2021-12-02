Britney Spears’ Fiancé Brands Her ‘Buttney’ Following Intimate Instagram Post

@britneyspears/Instagram

Fans have been watching Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post ‘on repeat’ after fiancé Sam Asghari branded her ‘Buttney’.

Today, December 2, is the Toxic popstar’s 40th birthday. Ahead of fans swarming social media with well wishes, Spears posted a few snaps with Asghari ahead of them taking a holiday abroad to celebrate the occasion, including one of them having a smooch.

Advert 10

It’s unclear where they’re jetting off to, but Spears is ‘grateful’ for being able to go out of the country. ‘I am blessed,’ she wrote in the caption.

Alamy

In one clip, as the engaged couple stand at the door of the plane, Spears gives Asghari a kiss while his hand rests on her backside. ‘Buttneyy,’ he commented with a laughing and heart emoji.

More followers have also commented ‘Buttney’, while others have just expressed how happy they are to see Spears doing her own thing on the other side of her conservatorship.

Advert 10

‘As you should a happy free woman,’ one wrote. ‘I watched this too many times,’ another wrote. ‘Loveeeee to see you so happy!!!! I swear he better stay good to you cuz THE ARMY IS READY,’ a third commented.

‘Oh the precious joy today!!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away…. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics… I’ve been working out and it’s real… whatever!!!!’ Spears also wrote on Instagram.

‘I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world. Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife,’ Asghari wrote in his own caption.

Advert 10

The singer’s fans have also flooded his comment section, with one writing, ‘Love this so much. To his wife. Happy 1st birthday, 27th birthday and 40th birthday. The Britney fans will understand that.’