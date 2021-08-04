Britney Spears Got Locked In Her Bathroom And People Have Wild Theories

britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has shared how, in the middle of the night, she got locked in her bathroom – and people appear to have some wild theories about what it really means.

Spears was having trouble sleeping, so decided to go and have a bath at 2.00am so that she could then try her new Victoria’s Secret lotion, which she thought may help her sleep better.

But before she had even managed to run herself a relaxing bath, she realised she couldn’t find her face wash. After hunting around the bathroom for around 15 minutes, she decided to go to the other bathroom to look for it. However, upon trying to leave bathroom number one, she discovered she’d locked herself in and couldn’t get out.

Britney then went on to tell her followers at length how frustrated she felt about being locked in the bathroom, especially while her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was asleep on the other side of the door. She said: ‘I thought ok well it’s a bathroom, I can open the damn door… no, the lock was stuck!!!’

Spears went on to say how the chances of Asghari waking up were slim: ‘Even if there are earthquakes he doesn’t wake up!!!’

She then started to scream to get someone to open the door, with it taking four attempts before Asghari finally woke up. Asghari then tried to open the door with a pen, but the attempt failed. So Britney then called security to try and get them to open the door.

After 15 minutes, security told Spears they would send someone. However, after 10 minutes, still no one had come and they told her to wait a further 10 minutes.

In this time, Spears decided to make the most of her time in the bathroom and tidied it up. She went on to say she thought about taking a shower but then had a moment where she was struck by looking at the door.

Spears said:

but then I saw it … the door … I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open … would my eyes trick me and make it happen faster ??? My eyes widened and the door was more clear … more vast … I could see it with clarity and brightness … please open door !!!! “We’re here!” They said …

Security reassured Spears it would take around 10 minutes to open the door and in the mean time, Spears drunk the leftover ‘gross’ coffee she had found in the bathroom, as she started ‘feeling foggy’. The coffee ‘reenergized’ her and she checked security were still there. They continued to reassure Spears, before finally managing to open the door.

Fans flooded the comments with some pretty wild theories about whether the bathroom entrapment actually had a higher significance in relation to the #FreeBritney movement. One said: ‘Hmm sounds like a metaphor of what’s happening in her life.’

Another said:

I feel like this is a metaphor for her “door” finally opening to speak out after being held silent for so long. Maybe I’m reading too much into it but either way LOVE YOU BRITNEY #freebritney

Miley Cyrus even took to the comments, chiming in with fans by saying: ‘They Free’d Britney for real!’

Since her escape from the bathroom, Spears has since shared posts of herself with a pig, telling followers how she is doing equine therapy ‘a few days a week to ease [her] social anxiety’. She has also posted a video of herself dancing in a new bathing suit from Target, reminding fans how she will be turning 40 later this year.