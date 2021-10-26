Britney Spears Hits Out At Family In Emotional Instagram Post

Alamy

Britney Spears has told her family they’ve hurt her ‘deeper than you’ll ever know,’ in a blistering and emotional Instagram post.

Over recent months Spears has spoken out several times against her family, accusing her father of abusing his position as her conservator and calling out both her mother and her sister, Jamie Lynn, for failing to support her despite having backed her in public.

Alamy

In her latest post, the singer accused her family and those close to her of letting her down and only supporting her ‘when it’s convenient for them,’ explaining she was ‘tired of being this understanding Mother Theresa,’ when it came to being mistreated.

In the lengthy Instagram caption addressed directly to her family, Spears wrote ‘don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes,’ and described her experience of being abandoned by people after ‘opening up’ to them as ‘humiliating.’

She continued:

This message is to my family… for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know!!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want my justice!!! I’m only 5’4 and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life… do you know how hard that is???

Spears also referred to a recent appearance by Camila Cabello on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series in which the former Fifth Harmony star performed a song called Real Friends, leading fans to quickly point out that the song’s lyrics are about being unable to trust those closest to you.

Jamie Spears was suspended as his daughter’s conservator in September, with a judge set to decide whether to terminate the conservatorship the singer has been under since 2008 altogether in November.

