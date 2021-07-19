unilad
Britney Spears Hits Out At Sister’s ‘Mean A**’ In Latest Posts

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Jul 2021 08:20
Britney Spears Hits Out At Sister's 'Mean A**' In Latest Posts@britneyspears/Instagram

Singer Britney Spears appears to have branded her sister as a ‘mean ass’ in one of her recent Instagram posts.

Her comments come after she shared a handful of explosive posts over the weekend; one of which called out people who failed to be there for her when she needed them.

Part of the post read, ‘How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! [sic]’

Will Britney Spears Be Freed In 2021?PA Images

The Womanizer singer continued, ‘Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.’

While Britney didn’t specifically name anyone in the defamatory post, fans were quick to speculate that she was referring to her mum, Lynn Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

In a separate post, she further called out her ‘so-called support system’ and said that they had ‘hurt [her] deeply’.

Britney wrote yesterday, July 18, ‘My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!! [sic]’.

It was in this post that the pop icon first mentioned her sister, and said that she didn’t like that Jamie Lynn went to an award show to perform her songs to remixes.

Shutting down people who criticise the 39-year-old’s dancing videos – something she’s known for posting on Instagram – Britney continued, ‘If you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f*cking book.’

Britney later uploaded a video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish‘s bad guy, where she appeared to call out her sister again and called her a ‘mean ass’.

Giving the nod to Jamie Lynn’s latest Instagram post where she can be seen wearing a red skirt and blazer, Britney said:

May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today …. PS RED!!!!! Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance … if you don’t like it … don’t watch it.

Several of Britney’s 40 million followers were quick to comment that the video was likely to have been directed at Jamie Lynn. One person wrote, ‘Lmao she said sit down Jamie Lynn,’ while someone else said, ‘This is in response to Jamie’s Lynn’s IG post. Dance away, Britney… your fans support you, even if your family doesn’t.’

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

