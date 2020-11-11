Britney Spears Loses Court Bid To Remove Father's Control Of Conservatorship britneyspears/Instagram

Singer Britney Spears has lost another court appeal asking for her father to removed as conservator of her estate.

Her father, Jamie Spears, acquired control of the singer’s estate, personal affairs and finances after she began battling with mental health issues in 2007.

Advert 10

12 years on, Jamie is still Britney’s conservator, something which she is actively trying to end. One of the 38-year-old’s requests went unapproved by the court in August, causing the pop icon to lodge another appeal.

Britney Spears PA

Initially asking for her manager Jodi Montgomery to take on the role as her conservator, in September Britney then asked the court to appoint Bessemer Trust to serve as conservator of her estate.

However, two months on, Jamie remains as her conservator, BBC News reports.

Advert 10

During a the hearing yesterday, November 10, Britney’s lawyer stated that the singer was ‘afraid’ of her father, and that she would not perform while he remained in the role. However, Jamie Spears’ lawyer’s argued he always acted in the ‘best interests’ of his eldest daughter.

While the judge denied the complete removal of Jamie as his daughter’s conservator, they approved to make the Bessemer Trust co-conservator of her estate.

britney spears PA

The judge also stated that she would consider future petitions for Jamie’s removal.

Advert 10

Following Britney’s attempts to remove her father as her conservator, a ‘#FreeBritney’ movement has began as some fans of the star believe she is being forced to stay in her Los Angeles home, Sky News reports.

Those part of the movement have been protesting outside the courts during the singer’s hearings.