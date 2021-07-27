Britney Spears’ Mother Files ‘Damning’ Declaration Amid Conservatorship Controversy

At the time of crisis, my daughter the conservatee was being treated by a sports enhancement doctor hired by Mr. Spears; the doctor in question was a psychiatrist who was prescribing what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine.

During the time of crisis, I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr Spears, to enter a health facility she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure.