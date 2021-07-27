Britney Spears’ Mother Files ‘Damning’ Declaration Amid Conservatorship Controversy
Lynne Spears has filed a declaration in support of her daughter, Britney.
Lynne recently filed a request with the court to allow her daughter to appoint her own attorney, and said that the Toxic singer was ‘able to care for her own person’ – something which a judge later granted.
This request came after the mother-of-three expressed she had ‘mixed feelings’ on the matter of Britney’s conservatorship, and she didn’t know what to think.
She added that she felt Britney‘s father, Jamie Spears, had not been completely transparent with her. The pair divorced in 2002.
Now, in further support of her pop icon daughter, Lynne has signed a declaration supporting Britney’s request of removing her father as her co-conservator.
As per the document shared on social media, Lynne said she was in support of the removal of her ex-husband, and if she was called as a witness in the ongoing court battle, she would ‘testify to the facts stated herein’.
The declaration further states that Lynne got involved with the conservatorship in 2019 at a ‘time of crisis’, and that she became involved to ensure Britney’s life was being handled with the singer’s best interests in mind.
It continued to read:
At the time of crisis, my daughter the conservatee was being treated by a sports enhancement doctor hired by Mr. Spears; the doctor in question was a psychiatrist who was prescribing what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine.
During the time of crisis, I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr Spears, to enter a health facility she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure.
The document, which was signed by Lynne on July 22, further detailed damning information on Jamie’s handling of Britney’s conservatorship and claimed he was ‘incapable of putting [Britney’s] interests ahead of his own’.
Credits@BritneyTheStan/Twitter
