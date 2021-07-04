Britney Spears’ Mother Speaks Of ‘Mixed Feelings’ Regarding Conservatorship Controversy

PA Images

Lynne Spears has suggested she has conflicting feelings about her daughters’ 13-year conservatorship.

In recent months, attention has been drawn to Britney Spears’ conservatorship. Many have called for an end to the arrangement, arguing that the pop star does not have control of her career, money or body.

Advert 10

On July 1, Judge Brenda Penny who was presiding over the case to suspend the conservatorship, ruled to preserve it. Spears’ mother, Lynne, has now given insight into what she thinks about the continued situation.

PA Images

Lynne Spears told the New Yorker, ‘I got mixed feelings about everything’, before adding, ‘I don’t know what to think… It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry.’ The mother of the pop star added, ‘I’m good. I’m good at deflecting.’

Her comments come after an inside source told People:

Advert 10

Lynne feels there are a lot of concerns with the conservatorship. She feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can.

Lynne has also opposed her ex-husband’s involvement in the conservatorship, after noting that Jamie had a ‘toxic’ relationship with his daughter.

PA Images

The expose by the New Yorker revealed new information about Britney Spears’ experience while in the conservatorship. This includes calling the police to report herself as a victim of abuse because of the conservatorship the night before she appeared in court and gave a 23-minute statement to contest the current situation.

Advert 10