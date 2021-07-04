unilad
Advert

Britney Spears’ Mother Speaks Of ‘Mixed Feelings’ Regarding Conservatorship Controversy

by : Daniel Richardson on : 04 Jul 2021 13:10
Britney Spears' Mother Speaks Of 'Mixed Feelings' Regarding Conservatorship ControversyPA Images

Lynne Spears has suggested she has conflicting feelings about her daughters’ 13-year conservatorship.

In recent months, attention has been drawn to Britney Spears’ conservatorship. Many have called for an end to the arrangement, arguing that the pop star does not have control of her career, money or body.

Advert

On July 1, Judge Brenda Penny who was presiding over the case to suspend the conservatorship, ruled to preserve it. Spears’ mother, Lynne, has now given insight into what she thinks about the continued situation.

Lynne Spears (PA)PA Images

Lynne Spears told the New Yorker, ‘I got mixed feelings about everything’, before adding, ‘I don’t know what to think… It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry.’ The mother of the pop star added, ‘I’m good. I’m good at deflecting.’

Her comments come after an inside source told People:

Advert

Lynne feels there are a lot of concerns with the conservatorship. She feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can.

Lynne has also opposed her ex-husband’s involvement in the conservatorship, after noting that Jamie had a ‘toxic’ relationship with his daughter.

Britney Spears (PA Images)PA Images

The expose by the New Yorker revealed new information about Britney Spears’ experience while in the conservatorship. This includes calling the police to report herself as a victim of abuse because of the conservatorship the night before she appeared in court and gave a 23-minute statement to contest the current situation.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves
News

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday
Celebrity

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules
Sport

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules

AOC Condemns ‘Racist And Colonial’ Sha’Carri Richardson Marijuana Ban
News

AOC Condemns ‘Racist And Colonial’ Sha’Carri Richardson Marijuana Ban

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Music, Britney Spears, Celebrity, Conservatorship, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

New Yorker and 1 other

  1. New Yorker

    Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Nightmare

  2. People

    Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Has a 'Lot of Concerns with the Conservatorship,' Says Source

 