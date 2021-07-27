Britney Spears Receives More Praise After Another Topless Instagram Post

@britneyspears/Instagram

Ever since Britney Spears went public with her horrifying account of alleged conservator abuse, the star has been living her best life on social media.

Whether it’s posting sassy quotes or putting family members on blast, Britney has been prolific on Instagram over the past couple of weeks, and that streak continued today, with the singer posting a series of topless photos on her page.

In two separate posts Britney can be seen posing wearing only a pair of shorts, with a white top tossed aside on the ground. The star didn’t give any explanation for the posts, captioning them with a series of emojis, but people are nonetheless going wild for her apparent newfound carefree approach to social media.

‘BRITNEYYYYYYYYYYY’ commented fellow popstar Tinashe, while other fans joked the star was perhaps sending a hidden message with the photos. ‘Literally free Britney’ one wrote, with another commenting, ‘This is a message: she wants FREEDOM!!!!’

Britney has previously detailed how during her 13 years living under a conservatorship, aspects of her personal and professional life have been tightly controlled by her father and others. Her attempts to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as co-conservator have been given a boost in recent weeks after a judge ruled Britney should be allowed to hire her own lawyer.

The Instagram posts come on the same day that Britney’s new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, officially filed to terminate her father as a co-conservator. Variety reports that a hearing on the case is scheduled for September 29.