Britney Spears’ Request To Remove Dad’s Control Not Approved By Court
Britney Spears’ request to remove her father’s conservatorship over her has not been approved during a recent hearing.
Britney’s legal representation had filed legal documents asking for her father, 68-year-old Jamie Spears, to be permanently replaced, with her manager Jodi Montgomery taking up the role as her conservator.
The 38-year-old pop icon also requested that a bank or another financial institution be brought in to manage her business affairs alongside her father. As things currently stand, Britney’s father remains the sole conservator over her business affairs.
Following a hearing held Wednesday, August 19, it has emerged that Britney’s conservatorship remained unchanged, as per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.
The hearing itself was reportedly a scheduled status conference, with Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny having granted the motion to seal a hearing and transcripts in the ongoing conservatorship case.
According to these documents, the temporary letters of conservatorship have been extended through to February 1, 2021. Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, now has up until September 18, 2020 to file a petition against this motion.
Conservatorship was first granted to Jamie after Britney suffered alleged mental health issues back in 2007.
The star has rarely spoken publicly about the conservatorship, aside from a brief allusion in her 2008 documentary For The Record, where she described her life as feeling like ‘Groundhog Day every day’.
However, in April 2019 Britney addressed the various rumours surrounding her situation, advising fans not to believe everything they hear:
My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!
Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful.
Earlier this month, Jamie spoke out about the conservatorship in an interview with Page Six, during which he described the #FreeBritney movement as a ‘joke’:
All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.
[…] I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.
Britney fans could be seen holding a #FreeBritney protest during the hearing, which was held outside of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
Topics: Celebrity, Britney Spears, Conservator, Conservatorship, Jamie Spears, Jodi Montgomery, Now
CreditsEntertainment Tonight and 2 others
Entertainment Tonight
Britney Spears' Conservatorship: Dad Jamie's Role Remains Unchanged After She Asks Court to Drop Him
britneyspears/Instagram
Page Six
Britney Spears’ dad calls #FreeBritney a ‘conspiracy theory’