Britney Spears Reveals A ‘New Song Is In The Works’

Fans are hyped after Britney Spears teased a ‘new song in the works’.

The Toxic hitmaker last released a single in December last year: Swimming In The Stars, an offcut from her previous album, 2016’s Glory, which included the likes of Make Me and Slumber Party.

New music hasn’t exactly been at the forefront of Spears’ priorities this year, given the battle to bring her conservatorship to an end. Armed with her freedom for the first time in 13 years, it would seem she’s getting ready to release a new track.

In a new Instagram post with a since-deleted caption, Spears shows off her vocal talents while hinting her new song could be about her ‘white classy family’ and ‘what they did’.

‘I just realised this today guys. After what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader!!!! God knows they weren’t… so I just read up on myself and this is what I found,’ she wrote.

Spears went on to quote her RCA Records artist bio, which reads, ‘Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the US alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.’

‘I’m not auditioning for anything!!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am!!!! Yes… I will be my own cheerleader… why???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget!!!!’ her caption continued.

‘Pssss new song in the works. I’m gonna let you know what I mean!!!!!’ Spears added. A source has also told Variety that she’s pursuing new music, but it’s unclear when fans should expect a track from the popstar.

Spears earlier vowed to not perform while her dad was in control of her career. She’s since said her parents should be in jail following the controversy surrounding her conservatorship.

‘What’s next for Britney – and this is the first time that this could be said for about a decade – is up to one person: Britney,’ her attorney Mathew Rosengart said.