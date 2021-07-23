Britney Spears Reveals Her Dreams For The Future After Conservatorship

@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears says she’s not going to ‘settle’ anymore, revealing her dreams for the future in an Instagram post.

The 39-year-old posted a video of her dancing amid a legal battle over her conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears, and Jodi Montgomery, a licensed conservator. She’s had some small successes recently, with a judge allowing her to hire her own attorney following her emotional testimony in court.

As fans rally around her with the #FreeBritney hashtag, Spears took a moment last night, July 22, to talk about things she’d love to do when everything is sorted.

PA Images

‘So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive? Just curious cause at this point I’m not sure it’s a good idea to listen to advice from some people. Yesterday I realised all my tennis shoes were gone… I like them because I dance three hours most days and my feet hurt so I put tennis shoes on so my feet feel nice,’ she wrote.

Spears explained she ordered four new pairs, which were all too big, ‘so I’ve been without them for a long time! So when I woke up yesterday and remembered I had none I pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a bunch of new shoes online!’

After her assistant suggested checking in her closet, Spears said she was happy to spend lots of money, and wrote that she’s ‘not gonna stop buying tennis shoes and heels ever… I’m not gonna settle and considering the other day I said I feel like I’m just getting here… THAT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT’.

Spears then spoke about ‘driving alone’ and dancing to Pumped Up Kicks. ‘Maybe I’ll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with [Cher] and eating ice cream… she was one of my favourite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her,’ Spears wrote.

‘And thinking about having a six pack like [Jennifer Lopez]… lord she’s so inspiring in her new video. Again this is me with hope… love… and intention… by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house,’ she added.

