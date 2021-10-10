Britney Spears Reveals She’s Writing A Book About A Ghost

@britneyspears/Instagram/Alamy

An icon of the music industry, Britney Spears, is apparently now turning her hand to literature, having made an exciting announcement over Instagram.

In a post accompanied by an image of a hand reaching out above the surface of a lake, gripping a pen, the 39-year-old princess of pop revealed she is writing an eerie sounding ghost story about a murdered girl whose spirit gets ‘trapped in limbo’.

Advert 10

As per Britney – newly dubbed ‘Britney Shakespears’ by some encouraging fans – the girl is unable to move forward to the afterlife due to her ‘trauma and pain’ and ‘doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know’.

Alamy

Giving a few teasing details which will perhaps remind some fans of her pensive 2000 track Girl in the Mirror, Britney wrote:

After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!

Advert 10

As she comes out of limbo, the girl is then faced with a difficult dilemma: ‘greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life’.

At this point, the ghostly protagonist ‘no longer needs her mirror’ as she has now ‘found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo’.

Leaving us on a bit of a cliff-hanger, Britney concluded:

But what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again.

Advert 10

Literary minded fans have noted various thematic comparisons with the real-life difficulties Britney herself has faced in recent years, with the singer recently trying to get freed from her conservatorship after 13 long years.

The references to trust difficulties in particular certainly strike a chord, as does the uneasy idea of being stuck between one way of life and the next.

One fan described the story idea as ‘a beautiful way to communicate how you feel’, while another predicted ‘a NYT best seller in the making’. Stay tuned.

Advert 10