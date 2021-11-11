Britney Spears Reveals Who Is Designing Her Wedding Dress

Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears has revealed who she’s chosen to design her wedding dress.

While there had been rumours she’d wed in secret, it was officially announced on her Instagram, with Spears writing, ‘I can’t f*cking believe it.’ A few months later, preparations are well underway – and she’s picked a designer for her dress.

The 39-year-old shared photos of her in a pink dress, with the disclaimer that it’s not the one she’ll be wearing on the big day. ‘No … this is not my wedding dress… bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks,’ Spears wrote.

Fans swarmed Spears’ Instagram after the initial announcement, with thousands sending well-wishes. Asghari also poked fun at trolls who immediately urged her to get a prenup, given her past experiences with losing control of her finances. ‘Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,’ he joked.

‘The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,’ Asghari’s talent manager earlier said.

It also comes after Spears said this week was going to be ‘very interesting’, after she accused her mum Lynne of giving her father the idea of the conservatorship in the first place.

‘Psssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back…. she secretly ruined my life,’ she wrote in a now-deleted post.

Ahead of a crucial court hearing which could see the termination of her conservatorship, 13 years after it was first instated, she wrote in a now-edited caption, ‘I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me!!!’