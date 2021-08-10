Britney Spears Reveals Why She Won’t Be Posting As Much On Social Media Any More

@britneyspears/Instagram

As her ongoing conservatorship battle continues to make headlines, Britney Spears has opened up about why she won’t be posting as much on social media going forward.

LA Superior Judge Brenda Penny has this week rejected a petition to advance the hearing to have Britney’s father Jamie Spears removed as conservator of her estate.

Opposing this petition before the court on Friday, August 6, Jamie claimed that his daughter is ‘mentally sick’ and ‘was spiralling out of control’.

Taking to Instagram, Britney uploaded a video revealing a newfound passion for cooking, which showed an avocado being sliced and served on a fried slice of bread, finished off with sriracha sauce, sea salt and chives.

In the caption, the 39-year-old popstar remarked:

In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!!

She then went on to quote Selena Gomez, noting that she ‘says it best’ with the lyrics, ‘The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness’.

Explaining what she meant by this, Britney went on to assert that ‘the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me’, adding, ‘I’m gonna post a little less from now on’.

Turning her attention to the cooking video, Britney described it as ‘the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life’, revealing that it had inspired her ‘to take on a new passion in the cooking field’.

Showing support in the comments section, fellow singer Gomez told Britney that she’d be ‘welcome to come cook with me any time!’

Others also showed solidarity with Britney, encouraging her to continue using her voice and not to let such coverage drag her down.