Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Happier’ When She Was ‘Heavier’

@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears been opening up about her body image, telling followers she thinks she was ‘happier’ when she had more weight.

The singer shared a series of closeups on Instagram over the weekend, and spoke about how her body reacts when she tries to ‘slim down’.

In the caption, she wrote, ‘It’s really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs first… then my stomach… then my face… and that’s when I know I’ve actually lost weight!’

PA Images

She went on to explain that the images she’d shared showed how slim her face had become after losing weight, but added, ‘I’m not so sure I like it.’

‘I have a couple of throwback dances from this summer where I looked heavier but it’s weird cause I think I was happier!’ she explained.

Britney went on to muse about how ‘in the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth’, before apologising for her ‘shallow talk of weight’, saying ‘it is what it is you know!’

It’s not the first time Britney’s been open about her body image, with the singer often sharing videos of herself working out and talking about her diet. Earlier this year, she joked that she was considering going on an ‘ice cream diet’, and later told her followers she was feeling ‘way better’ after ‘choosing portion control’ as a healthy way to lose weight.

Naturally, Britney’s fans have been supporting the star’s point of view, flooding her comments with message telling her she’s ‘beautiful’, ‘no matter what shape’.

