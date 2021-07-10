Britney Spears Seeking New Lawyer To Fire Her Father And End Conservatorship

PA Images/britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has contacted a new law firm to represent her in the long-running bid to end her conservatorship.

As it stands, the Circus singer’s father, Jamie Spears, is her conservator, meaning he controls her estate and aspects of her personal life.

Advert 10

Many of Britney’s fans have known of her ongoing conservatorship battles for some time, and even launcbed the #FreeBritney movement in a bid to help the pop icon.

PA Images

However, her legal battles have only gained global attention in the wake of her formally asking a judge to end her conservatorship last year.

Her ongoing battles with her father gained further attention following The New York Times’ documentary, Framing Britney Spears, airing back in February.

Advert 10

Britney’s requests to end her conservatorship have been dismissed several times, meaning Jamie Spears has remained as the 39-year-old’s conservator.

With this in mind, the singer is reportedly seeking a new lawyer, TMZ reports. It’s believed she’s wanting former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her.

According to a document, Britney has contacted Miami-based firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

PA Images

Advert 10

The document signed by the Toxic singer reads, ‘Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above.’

Her pursuit of a new lawyer comes after her court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, resigned earlier this week.

According to TMZ, Igham resigned because, following comments Britney made in court, he was under the impression that the pop icon had no been informed until recently that she could end her conservatorship.

He, alongside many others, believed Britney had remained in the conservatorship at will and had declined to end it.

Advert 10