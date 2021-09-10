Britney Spears Shares Empowering ‘Unfiltered’ Instagram Video Insisting She’s The Real Deal

@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has told her followers she’s ‘the real deal,’ after sharing an ‘unfiltered’ video of her backside on Instagram.

The singer has made no secret of the fact that she is confident in her body, posting several topless pictures alongside messages about her own journey towards body positivity over the past few months.

Advert 10

@BritneySpears/Instagram

Now, she’s taken a new approach to fighting off rumours from trolls, sharing a video of herself to prove that ‘this is really my a**.’

In the clip, Britney can be seen standing in front of a mirror in her underwear facing away from the camera. ‘No filters or cover ups … it’s the real deal,’ she wrote in the caption, adding firmly tongue-in-cheek ‘it STAYS UP … it DOESN’T TALK BACK … and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE.’

Advert 10

Like most female celebrities, Britney has faced her fair share of tabloid gossip concerning her appearance over the years, and her followers have been inspired by her decision to take back ownership of her body through her social media posts.

‘Britney will really just post her nudes on instagram without giving a f***,’ one fan tweeted, while another wrote, ‘Britney posting her butt cheeks on Instagram really symbolises her freedom for me.’

Others suggested that her decision to post her own nudes was an effort to take back control amid her ongoing conservatorship battles, with one fan commenting on the post, ‘God she’s probably sick to death of being fake and told what to do and who to love and how to love and how to perform. Girl go ahead and do you.’