Britney Spears Shares Nude Instagram Posts On First Day After Jamie Is Suspended From Conservatorship

@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears took to Instagram last night to post another nude Instagram post following the suspension of Jamie Spears in the long-running battle over conservatorship.

Since the ruling, Spears has uploaded photos and videos of her holiday in the Pacific with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, including one video of her pictured on a boat captioned, ‘A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating!!!!!!’

The caption posted alongside the nude photo, in which flower emojis cover her private parts, reads, ‘Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody!!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves!!!’

Shortly after the news broke about her father’s suspension, the Toxic singer posted a video of her having a flying lesson, with the caption revealing how happy she was.

The caption read, ‘On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared!!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people!!!! New pics coming soon!!!!’

Following the decision, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said he expects that the conservatorship would be ended at the next hearing, which takes place on November 12.

Speaking via his lawyer, Jamie Spears declared the ruling ‘disappointing’, as per the BBC.

PA Images

A number of celebrities congratulated the singer on her legal victory over social media. Singer and actor Bette Midler wrote, ‘#BritneySpears is free. Congratulations to everyone who helped bring this about, especially Britney, who, after 13 years in the wilderness, never gave up until she was finally heard.’

La Toya Jackson posted her own congratulations, saying, ‘A huge congratulations to Britney Spears!!! #FreeBritney #freedom #BritneySpears.’