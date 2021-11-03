Britney Spears Takes Aim At Her Mother In Now-Deleted Scathing Instagram Rant

Alamy

Britney Spears blamed her mum for her controversial conservatorship in a scathing, now-deleted Instagram post.

Yesterday, November 2, the popstar’s father Jamie Spears called for the ‘immediate termination’ of the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008, with stark allegations of abuse, being prohibited from marrying or having children, and being forced to perform at concerts.

Advert 10

In an earlier post, Spears took aim at her family for ‘hurting [her] deeper than [they’ll] ever know’, urging that she’s seeking ‘justice’ against those who harmed her.

‘Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her,’ his attorney recently wrote, as per new court documents.

However, in a post that has since been deleted, Spears turned on her mother Lynne for allegedly giving her dad the idea of the conservatorship in the first place.

Advert 10

‘The moment I SMILE and I realise I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mum gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’ she wrote.

‘Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!’

Noting that she knew how ‘mean’ she may be coming across, Spears continued, ‘Psssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life.

Advert 10

‘And yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*ck yourself!!!!’

Addressing her mother directly, she concluded, ‘You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.’