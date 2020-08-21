Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Support Amid Legal Drama With Dad britneyspears/Instagram

The undisputed Queen of Pop has given fans a quick-fire Q and A on Instagram, while also thanking them for their support over the past few weeks.

Britney Spears launched into a snappy video answering fans’ burning questions earlier today, August 21, but also took the opportunity to thank her followers for their support during the legal battles Britney has been embroiled in with her father recently.

The singer has been seeking to remove her father, 68-year-old Jamie Spears, as her conservator; a controversial ruling that’s lasted 12 years due to alleged concerns for the singer’s mental well-being.

Britney shared the answers with her 26 million followers, as she personally thanked them all for the ongoing support she’d received from them and how quarantine was affecting us all.

The accompanying caption read:

I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives ….. we don’t know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves !!!! For me I want to thank all my dear … sweet … real fans for being so damn wonderful !!! I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine … thank you for your support.

But what is conservatorship and what exactly does it mean for Britney – an adult and not to mention mother – who believes she is responsible and accountable for herself?

Well, the term comes from the US, and it puts a person in a position where a guardian or protector is legally installed by a judge. This person in this case her dad, is then able to control and organise said person’s money and their day-to-day life is completely out of their hands.

Conservatorship is meant to be used when a person is deemed mentally or physically unfit to think for or look after themselves, or cannot be trusted because of their age.

On Wednesday, August 19, Britney attended court to request the permanent removal of her father from the conservatorship. Her legal representation asked the judge to make her manager Jodi Montgomery, who has temporarily taken over from Jamie Spears, the permanent conservator.

Following the hearing, Britney’s conservatorship remained unchanged. According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the temporary letters of conservatorship have been extended through to February 1, 2021.

Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, now has up until September 18, 2020, to file a petition against this motion.

Since 2008, Britney has not been granted control of her own finances or assets. In the 12 years since, she has been able to release five albums, perform two world tours and a four-year Vegas residency.

Since the conservatorship has been known, fans have been outraged that a grown woman is still having every aspect of her life dictated to, with the #FreeBritney hashtag petitioning to regain ownership of her life.