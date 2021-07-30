Britney Spears Topless Video Instagram Post Has Fans Worried She’s Been Hacked

britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears’ fans are concerned the singer has been hacked in the wake of her posting topless pictures on Instagram.

The pop icon first shared a photo last week where she could be seen standing in front of a tree while looking at the camera and cupping her breasts with her hands.

A few days later, the Toxic singer shared another photo of her stood in the same spot while topless. She was later inundated with praise from her fans – Paris Hilton included.

Britney has since shared another post on Instagram of her topless, which has caused people to speculate if the singer’s account has been hacked, and that it’s not actually her sharing these images after all.

One concerned fan wrote, ‘I feel like these are being posted by someone else,’ while another person said, ‘Am I the only one that’s getting really concerned by this?’

Someone else commented, ‘I feel like this image continues to be posted to sabotage her.’ Another worried individual said, ‘Something is very wrong here.’

Meanwhile, others believe that Britney is sharing these photos as a way of expressing her want for freedom – something she arguably doesn’t have under her current conservatorship that her father, Jamie Spears, has controlled for over a decade.

A recent update of the ongoing court battle between Britney and her father came after court documents alleged Jamie used some of the singer’s closest allies as a way of keeping an eye on her.

Her mother, Lynne Spears, has recently spoken out in her daughter’s defence and signed a declaration expressing concerns about Jamie’s handling of their daughter’s life.