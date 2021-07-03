Britney Spears Tour Claims Disputed By Conservatorship
Conservators for Britney Spears are set to dispute allegations that she was forced to tour Europe against her wishes.
Britney made a number of distressing claims in a court hearing last week, including alleging that she was forced to perform against her will.
However, sources involved in the conservatorship say those on the other side are planning to mount a rebuttal against the star, accusing her of having repeatedly willingly agreed to perform at tours and events before changing her mind.
TMZ reports that conservators are focusing particularly on claims made by Britney that she was forced to go on her 2018 European tour against her will, after having been allegedly forced to sign a contract that would have seen her sued if she backed out.
Britney told a judge:
I was on tour in 2018. I was forced to do [it.] My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney and by contract, their own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with a tour.
He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. I couldn’t even get my own attorney, so out of fear, I went ahead and did the tour.
The claims were met with outrage by Britney’s fans and have led to a groundswell of support for the #FreeBritney campaign calling for an end to the conservatorship. But those involved in running Britney’s professional affairs are reportedly attempting to paint a very different story, claiming that the star had ‘literally begged to do the 2018 European Tour run’ and had ‘willingly signed’ the contract committing her to the shows.
A source involved in the conservatorship told TMZ that Britney was asked to sign contracts as she would frequently ‘lie and deny having agreed’ to certain obligations.
‘She simply didn’t want to be there so she was trying to find every excuse to leave the tour, at which time she made up the story about being forced to do it,’ they claim.
The source provided no evidence to back up these claims, but their allegations suggest Britney’s conservators will use her history of mental health issues to portray her testimony as unreliable, as the singer battles to win back control over her life.
