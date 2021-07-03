Britney Spears Tour Claims Disputed By Conservatorship

I was on tour in 2018. I was forced to do [it.] My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney and by contract, their own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with a tour.

He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. I couldn’t even get my own attorney, so out of fear, I went ahead and did the tour.