Britney Spears Trolls Instagram In First Video After Shocking Documentary Airs

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Feb 2021 13:56
Britney Spears Trolls Instagram In First Video After Shocking Documentary AirsBritney Spears Trolls Instagram In First Video After Shocking Documentary Airsbritneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has perfectly trolled Instagram by addressing last week’s events.

The Toxic singer took to social media in the wake of her documentary airing on Friday, February 3, which has been described as a ‘pop horror story’.

Framing Britney Spears looks at the pop icon’s rise to fame, the controversy surrounding the 39-year-old’s wellbeing, and having her father as her conservator.

Check out the trailer here:

Her father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator for more than a decade, causing many of her fans to beg the question if she will ever be freed from him and be allowed to control her own affairs again.

Britney has since asked for her dad to no longer be her conservator and, despite court cases on the matter, he has remained in the position.

Since the release of Framing Britney Spears last week, it’s been talked about far and wide, and many of her fans are hoping the documentary will lead to Britney being able to control her own estate at long-last.

Will Britney Spears Be Freed In 2021?Will Britney Spears Be Freed In 2021?PA

One Twitter user said, ‘I’m hoping the power of social media and the outpouring of love will help, heal, and free Britney Spears this go round. #FreeBritney’, while another wrote, ‘Framing Britney Spears makes me feel so much worse for her. Free my queen’.

Now Britney herself has spoken out for the first time following the documentary’s release, but she didn’t speak about what you might expect…

Take a look:

In an Instagram video shared to her 27 million followers yesterday, February 8, Britney said, ‘The moment we’ve all been waiting for [happened] last week… the Super Bowl! I was so excited but honestly, I was rooting for Kansas City and I was also rooting for the other team, so it was a little confusing for me.’

I know, I know – it wasn’t the comment we were expecting, but at least she enjoyed Sunday’s Super Bowl. In the meantime, Britney’s conservatorship battle with her father continues.

