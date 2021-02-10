'Bruno Mars' Catfish Cons Woman Out Of $100k PA

A man pretending to be Bruno Mars allegedly scammed a woman out of $100,000 after linking up with her on Instagram, new court documents have shown.

In a Catfish more audacious that anything we’ve seen on the TV show, the con artist is said to have tricked the 63-year-old Texas woman into mailing two checks – one worth $10,000 and the second worth $90,000 – telling her he needed the money to pay for ‘tour expenses’.

The unidentified woman reportedly told police in Houston that she had struck up a relationship with the person she thought to be Bruno Mars after he reached out to her through an Instagram account in 2018. While most people would rightly be suspicious if a random account claiming to be an 11-time Grammy award-winning singer dropped into our DMs, especially given the fact the real singer already has his own Instagram account, the woman told police she ‘fell in love’ with the singer, and was convinced he was the real deal after he sent her images of him performing on tour.

After developing what she considered to be a genuine relationship with the fake Mars, who she says even promised that he was planning to leave his tour to be with her, the woman told investigators she was asked to mail funds to a ‘friend of the band’ to cover his tour expenses. Legal documents show the two cheques, which the woman wrote just two days apart, were made out to ‘Chi Autos’, TMZ reports.

As it turns out, those cheques were going to a man named Chinwendu Azuonwu, the catfish behind the fake Bruno Mars, who appeared in court this week charged with third-degree felony money laundering in connection with the scam. The $90,000 was deposited in Azuonwu’s account, with local news reporting that an accomplice, Basil Amadi, was also charged with money laundering after the first $10,000 was found to be in his account.

Court documents show that Azuonwu/Mars and the woman embarked on a truly whirlwind romance, with the whole scheme reportedly unfolding in just over a month between September and October 2018. The woman told police that she had only recently created an Instagram account because she was looking for companionship, only to find herself taken advantage of by con men looking to steal her money.