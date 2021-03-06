Bruno Mars Responds To Cultural Appropriation Claims After Years Of Accusations

brunomars/Instagram

For many years, Bruno Mars has found himself at the centre of accusations of cultural appropriation, with many people claiming he uses his racial ambiguity to profit from Black culture.

While the singer usually stays quiet regarding the claims, he has now responded to the accusations.

Mars recently appeared on an episode of The Breakfast Club radio show, in which he said his music is simply influenced by the artists who he grew up watching and listening to.

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne the God asked Bruno, ‘People love to accuse you of being a cultural thief, which I find interesting because you are a person of colour. What would you say to those people?’

In response, the Uptown Funk singer said he has always credited the artists who inspired the music he makes today, from James Brown to Michael Jackson.

‘I would say, you can’t look at an interview, you can’t find an interview where I’m not talking about entertainers that’ve come before me. And, the only reason why I’m here is because of James Brown, is because of Prince, Michael [Jackson], that’s the only reason I’m here,’ he explained.

Mars added:

I’m growing up as a kid, watching Bobby Brown, saying ‘Okay, if that’s what it takes to make it, then I’ve got to learn how to do the running man, I’ve got to learn how to do the moon walk.’ That’s it. And this music comes from love, and if you can’t hear that, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Bruno went on to explain that he appreciates why cultural appropriation is a concern, especially when it comes to Black artists not being given credit.

However, he said it would be such a shame if musicians could no longer learn and take inspiration from the artists that come before them, in the way that basketball players mimic the likes of Michael Jordan when learning to play.

When asked whether the accusations bother him, Mars said, ‘It comes with the gig. And there’s real merit to what people are saying about Black entertainers not getting their flowers, and I’m championing with that, I’m with that. I understand, but it’s just Twitter.’