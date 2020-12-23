Brutal AI Will Tell You Just How Bad Your Taste In Music Really Is The Pudding/6ix9ine/Instagram

I was fairly horrified when I finally braced myself to take a peek at my Spotify Unwrapped this year.

Now – in times gone by – I liked to think of myself as a discerning woman of taste, a person with an informed appreciation for a wide range of genres and decades.

I’ve always had a slightly cheesy streak, but in pre-pandemic times, at least, this was tempered by a busy life. This was a life with ‘friends coming around’ and ‘getting ready’ playlists, where I’d constantly be hearing new songs when out and about. Sometimes I’d even go to a gig.

Me Julia Banim/Pudding.cool/Spotify

But this year, obviously, it’s just been me alone singing in my pyjamas. And I’ve truly given into my corniest, most ridiculous tendencies. Part comfort listening, part losing the plot a bit, any push to improve or refine my tastes has long been flung out of the window.

I’ve been screeching along to musical soundtracks, and listening to Disney songs to help me sleep during bouts of insomnia. There’s no one listening now but me, and it turns out I’m extremely uncool when you put me inside for a year and apply intense pressure.

As a matter of fact, I’m 21% basic, as per an uncomfortably brutal AI which will gleefully tell you just how sh*te your music taste is. Mine is apparantly ‘npr-country-music-walmart-hawaiian-shirt-nobody-puts-baby-in-a-corner bad’, and I can’t disagree.

Pudding.cool, the brainchild of digital publication The Pudding, firmly sticks a pin in any lasting illusions you may have that your music taste in any way good or at least unembarassing.

Me Pudding.cool/Spotify

Pudding.cool has been ‘trained on a corpus of over two million indicators of objectively good music, including Pitchfork reviews, record store recommendations, and subreddits you’ve never heard of.

This clever and very nosy AI snoops through your Spotify and essentially tears you a new one. And honestly, I thoroughly deserved my own personal roasting.

As per my damning results:

You are 21% basic. You’re trying to be cool with The Concretes, but your favorites are the same as everybody else’s.

Not only is my music ‘barista with a short story collection bad’, it’s also ‘horny soundtrack bad’ and ‘you probably bring a tent to the beach bad’. Ouch.

Me Julia Banim/Pudding.cool/Spotify

The AI was cruel enough to rib me about my liking for Dolly Parton and ABBA, neither of which I will ever apologise for, and gave me a very puzzling game of ‘f*ck, marry, kill’ with The Beatles, The Magnetic Fields and Tom Waits.

If you dare, you can find out how cringey your own music taste is here.