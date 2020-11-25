BTS Becomes First-Ever K-Pop Group To Receive Grammy Nomination

PA Images

BTS has become the first K-Pop group to receive a Grammy nomination.

The South Korean boy band will go up against the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa at the 63rd Grammy Awards in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Dynamite.

Their hit English-language single topped the Billboard Top 100 earlier in August. After the group presented an award at last year’s ceremony, Twitter is full of celebrations from the band’s loyal followers, known as the ‘Army’.

In two videos shared to the band’s social media, the group can be seen reacting and cheering upon hearing their nomination.

In a Korean-language tweet, they wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone who listened to our music and empathised with it in difficult times. Above all, it is you ARMY that made the miracle of (us becoming) a Grammy-nominated artist. Thank you and love you always.’

One member of the Army tweeted, ‘I am proud of the boys. they are fulfilling their dreams in America with music and projects that inspire young people.’

Another fan tweeted, ‘From distributing their free concert tickets in road to become the first ever Asian, Korean Pop band to get nominated in the biggest musical awards Grammy. BTS PAVED THE WAY.’

BTS has become somewhat of a global sensation, known by millions everywhere from their popularity online. They’re also a major benefit to South Korea’s GDP.

If the band secures the Grammy next year, BTS will be the first South Korean group to win the three big US music awards: a Grammy, American Music Award and Billboard Music Award.

The winners will be announced at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony on January 31, 2021.