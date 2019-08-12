BTS Taking ‘Extended Break’ So That They Can Live Normal Lives

PA/Getty

South Korea’s K-pop supergroup BTS are taking an ‘official and extended period of rest and relaxation’.

Big Hit Entertainment, the group behind the K-pop (Korean pop music) boy band, posted a statement on Twitter explaining that their performance at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert in South Korea on Sunday (August 11) would be their last for a while.

Big Hit said this will provide a chance for the members to enjoy ‘the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s’.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

The statement says that this marks the first time the boys have taken a break since their 2013 debut.

The statement reads:

This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.

BTS – short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts – are an extremely valuable musical commodity; they are the best-selling artist in South Korea of all time, being worth more than $4.65 billion to the country’s economy each year.

The band’s recent Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour has grossed $99.3 million – all dates sold out within two hours, with second dates having to be added across the board to meet demand.

The statement adds:

During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways. Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off. BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.

Map of the Soul: Persona is the group’s third number one album on the Billboard 200, with their single Boy With Luv reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100.

We hope that BTS enjoy their well-deserved time off after all the Blood, Sweat & Tears behind the catchy tunes.

